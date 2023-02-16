(KTXL) — Rural Placer County is known to have multi-million dollar homes in gated communities with lush landscaping, but this $4.8 million mansion is an overwhelming example of decadence and splendor.

Built in 2006, 9692 Sterling Pointe Court in Loomis offers a 7,194-square-foot 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home, a six-car garage, a pool, gardens and ponds over a 2.80-acre property.

Did we mention the view though? No? Well, it’s amazing. A breathtaking view of the North Fork of the American River, just before it flows into Folsom Lake and the surrounding hills greats those who make their way into the stunning backyard.

Before talking about the backyard though, let’s return to the entrance of the home where a large metal gate opens to a rotunda with a landscaped fountain at the center.

On your left is a large coy pond with several coy fish and on your right is another pond with a manicured tree-lined path.

After making your way up the stairs, through the glass-pained front door and into the main atrium, a stunning wooden double-curved staircase frames the view towards the seating room and the large windows facing the backyard.

Each room has a signature style to it that evokes the feeling of Old World Europe and the continuous splendor of the home.

Some of the most stunning rooms are the master bedroom, kitchen, dining room and library.

Gilded ceilings, heated floors, towel warmers and two walk-in closets are just some of the luxuries featured throughout the home.

Going back outside the detailed landscaping of the front yard breaks away to give space for an infinity edge pool, hot tub, several outdoor seating areas, firepits, a large pergola, vineyards and more.

According to the home’s Zillow listing the home has been on the site for nearly 130 days, has nearly 4,300 views and more than 120 saves.

The home is listed with Guide Real Estate which specializes in luxury homes and has office locations in Roseville, Midtown and East Sacramento.