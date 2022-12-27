(KTXL) — From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, the Rocklin Police Department held a DUI checkpoint where officers encountered more than 1,600 drivers.

The checkpoint was located on Pacific Street near Ruhkala Road and officers arrested two drivers for driving under the influence as well as cited seven drivers for driving without a license or a suspended/revoked license.

Rocklin Lieutenant Neil Costa previously told FOX40 that the department does not disclose the location of the checkpoint prior to its operation in order to prevent drivers from avoiding the area.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Lieutenant Neil Costa said in a previous FOX40 report. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.