(KTXL) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Rocklin on Tuesday, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

An officer that spoke with FOX 40 News said that a male suspect entered the US Bank on Sunset Boulevard near Pebble Creek Drive.

According to police, the man then gave the teller a note demanding money. He also “simulated having a weapon” and threatened to use a weapon.

The police said that the man received some money from the teller and left the bank, although it was not immediately clear if it was on foot or in a vehicle.

The man was wearing dark clothing, a mask and a hat at the time of the robbery, police said.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.