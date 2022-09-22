ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin police said a man who is a youth athletic coach in both Placer and Sacramento counties was arrested on suspicion of inappropriate communication with minors.

He was identified by police as 47-year-old Eric James Hawkins of Antelope. Police said he also works with several youth programs.

According to police, someone contacted them to report “inappropriate communications between Hawkins and a juvenile who resides in Rocklin.” Police said they began to investigate and found one other juvenile victim.

Officers arrested Hawkins on suspicion of annoying or molesting a victim under 18 years old. Police said he was taken to the Placer County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocklin police at 916-625-5400.