(FOX40.COM) — The Rocklin Unified School District Board of Trustees is set to discuss Wednesday night a possible revision to its policies regarding notifying parents when their children identify under a different name or gender than that assigned at birth.

The board’s regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6:30 p.m., with students, parents and district staff who are against the policy changes organizing a protest before the meeting begins.

The changes are regarding the district’s policies on Parent Rights and Responsibilities, and would require that a parent be notified within three days when their children use a name, pronoun, restroom, or other facility that aligns with their gender identity but not with their gender or sex assigned at birth.

The changes are similar to policies that have been enacted in other California school districts and are being discussed on the same day that the state Attorney General secured a temporary restraining order in San Bernardino Superior Court that revokes a requirement that Chino Valley Unified School District staff notify parents if a student is transgender or gender-nonconforming.

Supporters of policy changes like the ones being considered in Rocklin say it is an issue about parents’ rights, while opponents say that these policies can harm children by outing them before they wish to do so themselves, or when they are in a family that may not be as welcoming to the child once they find out.

President calls for ‘Christ centered, family focused parents’

At the board meeting, President Julie Hupp is expected to also address a recent Facebook post she made on her page, asking for “Christ centered, family focused parents” to sign up for district committees.

Hupp came under fire after making the first post, and she continued days later with another post, saying “In answer to a question I am receiving, Yes, I asked for Christ loving individuals to join committees. I posted on many different sites. I also asked for family centered individuals and principle centered, loving people.”

“All faiths and all child loving people are encouraged to sign up. The inclusion of one does not mean the exclusion of others. I also asked others. It is an open door. If you live in Rocklin and want what is best for children and have the time to commit, come join.”