(KTXL) — Dozens of Rocklin High School students walked out of class Wednesday morning to rally against bullying and sexual harassment.

Students and their supporters gathered at a nearby intersection, holding signs with statements such as “Support Rocklin Girls” and “Support Survivors.”

Their actions come several days after a female student at Rocklin High School spoke before the Rocklin Unified School Board, saying that an athlete from the campus recorded video of a consensual sexual act and shared it with other students without her permission.

The student said that she became a victim of bullying and harassment after the video was shared, and that she has been struggling with her studies ever since.

Rocklin Police and the Placer County District Attorney’s Office are involved in the case, but no charges have been filed.

The students protesting outside of the campus are asking district administrators to do more in this particular case, as well as reinforce its efforts against bullying and harassment.