(KTXL) — Another rock/mudslide along Old Forest Hill Road in Placer County may keep the roadway closed throughout the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn station.

– Video above: Mudslide Falls in Placer County Neighborhood

The roadway is closed from its junction with Foresthill Road to its terminus with State Route 49 near the confluence of the American River.

CHP said that rocks continue to fall onto the road as the stability of the hillside continues to fail due to seriously saturated soil in the area.

Auburn CHP

This is at least the third rock/mudslide along the State Route 49/ Old Foresthill Road passage through the Auburn State Recreation Area (SRA) this year.

On March 14, a large rockslide blocked much of Old Foresthill Road near the confluence and on Jan. 13 a rockslide along State Route 49, near Lincoln Way in Auburn, closed the roadway for several hours.

Old Foresthill Road was the lower elevation road that connected Auburn with Foresthill, but today is mainly used as access points to different trailheads and off-highway vehicle trails in the Auburn SRA.

The higher-elevation Foresthill Road, which includes the Foresthill Bridge, is the main route connecting Auburn with Foresthill.

State Route 49 is still used as the main route connecting Auburn with the El Dorado County communities of Cool, Pilot Hill, Coloma and Georgetown.

Other areas of Placer County are also experiencing a series of rockslides and debris flows due to recent storms that have dropped several of inches of water and loosened hillsides.

Other Placer County Roads Impacted by Rockslides

Just outside of Foresthill, the Mosquito Burn Scar is causing large debris flows to impact nearby roads as rain waters loosen the scorched soil.

Tahoe National Forest Service

Officials with the Tahoe National Forest told FOX40 in an email that Mosquito Ridge Road was severally damaged during the fire and continues to degrade from weather impacts.

“Tahoe National Forest Service road crews have been working diligently to clear culverts and drainage issues along Mosquito Ridge Road throughout recent and current storms,” Forest Service officials wrote to FOX40.