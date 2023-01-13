(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms.

It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern California on New Year’s Eve.

Roseville

Since the very early hours of 2023 the Roseville Fire Department has responded to creek rescues, downed utility lines and trees, flooding into homes, trees into structures and vehicles, car accidents and more.

Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights shared images of crews working to clear a massive redwood tree that fell right across Auburn Boulevard at the Sylvan Cemetery.

The city’s crews were also pictured working to clear block drains and gutters in order to prevent greater flooding in the area.

As the two cities and the rest of the Sacramento area continue clean-up efforts another strong series of storms is preparing to hit this weekend.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to begin on Friday with a heightened chance of flooding on Saturday as rainfall will be at its heaviest.

These upcoming storms will increase Sacramento’s growing county of continuous days with rain, which as of Wednesday was 17 consecutive days.