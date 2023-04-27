(KTXL) — A Roseville man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a series of indecent exposure events at public parks in the City of Rocklin, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

Several witness tips led police to Whitney Park in Rocklin where they arrested 24-year-old Jason Gray. He is facing charges for indecent exposure.

“Recently, on a multiple but inconsistent basis, there have been reports of a man exposing himself and acting erratically at a couple of our parks,” the police department wrote in a news release.

One of the tips given by witnesses was the description of the suspect vehicle which was picked up by the departments new Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras.

“Please know that this investigation was a high priority for us as we always want the community to feel safe running, walking and enjoying our parks,” the police department wrote.