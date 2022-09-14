ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man unknowingly assisted police in his own arrest following a hit-and-run on Sept. 6, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Demitry Mediucho, 33, rear-ended a BMW sedan with his Ford F250 along Roseville Parkway near Creekside Drive, according to police.

Mediucho fled the scene of the crash at a high rate of speed, according to police, but he did not realize that he had left a perfect imprint of his front license plate in the rear bumper of the BMW, according to police.

A passenger from the BMW was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

When officers were looking over the damage to the BMW they found the imprint, according to police, and later found that the Rocklin Police Department also reported the same truck driven recklessly in the city that day.

Police said they used the registration information from the license plate to find Mediucho’s home.

Mediucho was arrested by officers and is facing charges of felony DUI causing injury, felony hit-and-run and resisting arrest, according to police. He is currently in the South Placer Jail.