ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, four males stole over $1,900 worth of merchandise from retail stores in Roseville.

According to the Facebook post, the men first entered a retail store in the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard and stole over $950 worth of merchandise. They then left the store and approximately 20 minutes later entered a sporting goods store in the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road where they again stole over $950 in merchandise.

The Roseville Police Department got a partial plate of the suspect’s vehicle along with a description of it. An officer spotted the vehicle on westbound I-80 and conducted a felony stop.

All four occupants of the vehicle denied being a part of the thefts. However, when the officer searched the car, they found all the stolen merchandise in the trunk.

The four men were identified as 18-year-old Ly Duong from Sacramento, 18-year-old Cho Duong from Sacramento, 18-year-old Khailijah Saelee from Anderson, and 18-year-old James Salvatierra from Anderson.

According to the Facebook post, they were all booked into South Placer Jail for “organized retail theft, grand theft, burglary, and conspiracy to commit a crime.”