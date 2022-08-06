ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 15-year-old died from a drug overdose last month and investigators believe it was related to fentanyl, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Police said the teenager died on June 21 and that investigators are looking into her activity in the days leading up to her death.

Anyone with information regarding events before the girl’s death is asked to call the department’s tip line at 916-746-1059.

Fentanyl in Roseville

Earlier this week, Roseville police said that officers discovered fentanyl and other drugs while conducting a search of a stolen vehicle.

The two suspects, Derik R. Janitas, 37, and Troy C. Tucker, 32, of Crescent City, are facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substances, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roseville police shared on social media earlier this week that officers responded to four suspected fentanyl overdoses in two days.

Police said the overdoses took place over three separate incidents. In two of the incidents, the suspected fentanyl was purple in color.

“Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin,” Roseville police wrote in a social media post. “The dangers of an increase of fentanyl use in our region could have catastrophic effects.”

In June, The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported that 90% of street drugs it confiscates contain fentanyl. At the time, the Placer County Coroner’s Office reported 12 deaths in 2022 that resulted from fentanyl overdoses, sheriff’s office public information officer Angela Musallam told FOX40.