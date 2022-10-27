ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville teen was arrested on Oct. 20 after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a restaurant manager, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The manager said that a group of teens were loitering behind his restaurant in the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When he went out back to confront the teens one of them began screaming profanities at the manager and began reaching into his backpack, according to police.

Police said that the manager went back into the store when the teen came in through the front door of the restaurant with what appeared to be a pocket knife in his hand.

The manager then grabbed a wooden board and the teen then ran out of the building.

Police said that with the help of a school resource officer and Placer County Probation Officers they located the teen in an apartment complex in the 500 block of Roseville Parkway.

Police arrested the teen at around 4:45 p.m. and took him to Placer County Juvenile Hall where he is facing charges of brandishing a weapon, according to police.

The manager told police that this is not the first time that teens have loitered behind his building.