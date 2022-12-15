ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — About 1,100 female wrestlers will compete in Roseville for two days at one of the largest wrestling tournaments in the nation.

The Roebbelen Center at The Grounds will host more than 120 college and high school wrestling teams for the Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday.

According to a press release, about 70% of the Sacramento area’s high school girls wrestling programs are slated to compete in the two-day tournament.

Sierra College men’s wrestling coach and tournament director Don Martinez said in the release that more than 1,000 of the wrestlers competing this weekend are from California.

“It’s just amazing how much the sport has grown in just a few years,” Martinez said in a statement. “It seems like there is a new women’s wrestling program that starts every week.”

According to the tournament’s website, there are 98 high schools competing in this year’s tourney.

The Sacramento-area programs competing include Del Oro, Granite Bay, Rocklin, and Roseville. This year’s 98 schools is a slight increase from last year’s total of 93.

High school programs from Texas and Minnesota are expected to make the trip to Roseville and another 150 middle school girls are slated to participate in the event, according to a release.

As for the colleges competing, Sacramento City College is among the 17 college programs participating in this year’s event. Colleges from California, Michigan, and Nebraska are also competing along with a few junior colleges bringing teams.

“You will see the best wrestlers in the nation,” Martinez said in the release.

According to the release, Placer Valley Tourism established the tournament in 2016 and partnered with Martinez to oversee the wrestling operations.

The goal of establishing the tournament was to attract high schools and later colleges before they went on holiday break and help fill hotel rooms in the region during a usually slow period for businesses.

The inaugural event was held at the Hardwood Palace in Rocklin and moved to a larger venue in the Roebbelen Center in 2021. The Roebbelen Center is a 160,000-square-foot facility that holds 12 basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts, according to The Grounds website.

Tournament officials said the facility will hold 14 wrestling mats for the two-day event.

Friday’s matches start at 11:30 a.m. and matches begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A one-day pass for the tournament is $15 for adults and $10 for students while a two-day pass is $25 for adults and $15 for students. Parking is $10 per day at The Grounds.