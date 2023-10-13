(FOX40.COM) — Roseville residents will have an opportunity to dispose of unused, unwanted, and expired medications at an upcoming drug takeback event hosted by the Placer-Nevada Rx Drug Safety Coalition.

Placer-Nevada Rx Drug Safety Coalition is a non-profit organization that focuses on opioid prescription safety and increasing the awareness of local resources for the opioid crisis in Placer and Nevada Counties, according to their website.

“Protect our teens from an epidemic of Rx abuse. Prescriptions and over-the-counter medications are among the most commonly misused drugs by teens,” their website reads.

The drug takeback event is advertised to allow the public to drop off prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, veterinary medications, and vaping devices with the batteries removed. Unacceptable items include sharps or lances, medical waste, and “illicit substances including marijuana.”

The non-profit group reported that medications that aren’t properly stored or disposed of are the leading cause of accidental poisonings in children and are often mistakenly used by seniors. They added that medications disposed of down the toilet or in the trash end up in water supplies, damaging the environment.

The drug takeback event is scheduled to happen from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Roseville High School, 1 Tiger Way, Roseville and Sun City- Roseville, 7050 Del Webb Blvd., Roseville.

Additional Western Placer drop-off locations can be found at scmfoundation.org.