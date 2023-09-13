(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento man died on Wednesday morning after a vehicle collision in rural Placer County, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn.

At around 1 a.m., the 67-year-old man was heading southbound in a blue 2004 Saturn on Auburn Folsom Road in Granite Bay when the vehicle veered to the right of the roadway.

The vehicle then hit a large boulder, overturned and came to a rest on the passenger side.

Emergency medical personnel determined that the driver died of his injuries at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, but investigators believe drugs and/or alcohol may have contributed to the crash.