(KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared a second report in two days about one of their deputies being arrested on Friday.

Wes Montz of Rocklin, was arrested by sheriff’s detectives and is facing charges related to “forcible rape and sodomy of and intoxicated person.”

Allegations against Montz first surfaced on March 14 triggering an investigation and for the deputy to be placed on administrative leave.

A joint investigation with the sheriff’s office and the Placer County District Attorney revealed two victims that were in a “dating relationship” with Montz.

Montz is being held at the South Placer Jail on bail and remains on administrative leave while the internal investigation continues.

“We want to reassure our citizens and community that this troubling case is in no way a representation of the men and women who selflessly commit themselves to your safety and protection each day and night,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said in a statement that the sheriff’s office will be re-evaluating their hiring process “to ensure only the highest quality people are selected to represent the sheriff’s office.”

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office shared that deputy Jon Persinger of Rocklin was fired after allegations surfaced that he was “soliciting prostitution while on and off duty.”

The sheriff’s office said that these incidents of sexual misconduct took place between September and November of 2022.

He was also alleged to have unlawfully accessed law enforcement telecommunications.

Persinger was arrested on Wednesday and is being held at the South Placer Jail with no bail.