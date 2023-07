(KTXL) — A semi-truck carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate went up in flames on Monday morning in Placer County, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer.

At around 4:30 a.m., crews responded to the area of Interstate 80 and Highway 174 near Colfax for reports of a commercial vehicle fire.

When crews arrived on scene they found a fully involved fire in the trailer of the semi-truck and were able to keep the flames from spreading into the surrounding forestland.

No injuries were reported.