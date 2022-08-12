PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has created a website where the community can share photos, videos, and other helpful tips for the Kiely Rodni investigation.

The website includes a section where people can anonymously upload photos or videos that may help with the investigation.

It also includes a link to an app called CalTopo where community volunteers can track the areas where they have conducted their own personal search and share that information with authorities.

Over several days, authorities have emphasized the need for people who may have been at a party where Rodni was to share their photos and videos of the event in the chance that those images may help in the case.

Her family also created a website, findkiely.com, dedicated to helping find the missing teen and sharing information about her disappearance.

According to authorities, Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 6, 2022. She had attended a party where more than 200 minors and young adults were in attendance.

During a news conference on Thursday, officials shared a photo of Rodni that had already been widely distributed, but that is now considered more important to the investigation.

In the photo, Rodni is wearing several pieces of jewelry, including three “gold-colored” necklaces that her family assures she was wearing the night of her disappearance.

The necklaces officials believe Rodni was wearing when she disappeared.

The Placer County sheriff’s office told FOX40 that they are treating her disappearance as a possible abduction, since her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, is also missing.

Authorities said that Rodni’s phone was last registered at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday morning. They also said that she was seen at a store on Friday around 6 p.m. based on surveillance footage. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with green Dickie’s pants. She has a nose ring, along with numerous other piercings.

A still from surveillance footage showing Rodni around 6 p.m. on Friday at a store near Truckee.

The sheriff’s office established a tip line dedicated to the search for Rodni: 530-581-6320 option 7. Callers can remain anonymous.