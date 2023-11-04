(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for answers in the cold case murder of Cherilyn Hawkley, which happened 30 years ago in Northern California.

Hawkley, who was an elementary school teacher at Eureka Elementary, was found dead in her vehicle on Halloween in 1993. According to PCSO, she was found a mile away from the school.

In a social media post, PCSO said that Hawkley was last seen alive by her co-workers at Eureka Elementary the Friday before Halloween. When she was located several days later by a deputy on patrol, she was in the backseat of her minivan with a rope located near her body.

A person of interest was interviewed but never linked to her death. Hawkley’s vehicle was the only crime scene connected to the case, PCSO added.

Placer County deputies continue to look for answers 30 years later in the cold case murder of Cherilyn Hawkley (Image Credit: Facebook)

The agency continued, “Cherilyn’s family was interviewed but did not provide any information to identify anyone who would want to harm her. This case remains open and our detectives continue to search for leads in hopes of bringing closure to her loved ones.”

Before her death, Hawkley, a mother of three, had recently been hired by the Eureka School District and had just purchased a home in Roseville. She previously worked for a school district in Chico.

Anyone with information about the death of Cherilyn Hawkley is encouraged to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office homicide tip line at (530) 889-7853.