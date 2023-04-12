(KTXL) — Sierra College is working to tackle the issue of homelessness that affects its students with a new 350-bed affordable student housing project.

According to the college, the rent costs at the project will be “substantially below market rate for the area.”

“Housing is one of the biggest barriers for many students to attend and be successful in college,” Sierra College Superintendent and President Willy Duncan.

“I am excited that the State of California has chosen to invest in housing for community colleges and that Sierra College will soon be able to provide housing for more than 350 students at rents far below the expensive local market rate.”

The total cost of the project is expected to be around $98.3 million, with $82 million coming from the State of California’s Affordable Student Housing grant program.

The project will cover about 124,000 square feet and bring Sierra College’s total student housing number up to 358 from 120. Rents will be around $450 per month.

“Housing insecurity is a real challenge faced by many past, current, and prospective Sierra College students,” the Associated Students of Sierra College wrote in a news release.

“Through the sponsorship of this endowment of a bed at the dorm, ASSC aims to demonstrate its commitment to providing the resources, services, and support necessary to all students, regardless of their backgrounds, circumstances, and/or financial aid status.”

In attendance for the groundbreaking were several local Placer County representatives, Congressman Kevin Kiley and California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

“California’s Community Colleges pave the pathway for millions of Californians to achieve the California dream, but a lack of access to affordable student housing leaves too many students behind,” said Kounalakis.

According to Roseville Councilmember Scott Alvord, who attended the event, Mikuni donated $200,000, Sutter Health donated $250,000 and the ASSC donated $250,000 towards lowering rent rates for “truly needy full-time students.”

Alvord also shared that 100 to 200 of Sierra College’s nearly 20,000 students are homeless or have experienced homelessness.

The housing space will be located near the Student Union and Library/Learning Resource Center and will also provide student support services.

Sierra College has campuses located in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley and Truckee where around 125 degrees and certificate programs are offered.