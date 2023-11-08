(FOX40.COM) — The Rocklin Police Department said that an area on campus at Sierra College that was evacuated due to a suspicious device has been deemed safe after the object was removed.

The college shared at 1:44 p.m. on social media that the V building at the Rocklin Campus had been evacuated out of an abundance of caution due to a suspicious device.

Police say that there will be an increased police presence on campus as they conduct their investigation.

The college said that all afternoon classes until 6 p.m. in the V building were canceled. All other classes on campus will continue as scheduled.