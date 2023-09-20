(FOX40.COM) — This fall, students at Sierra College’s Rocklin campus will be the first to take advantage of the campus’s brand new 77,000 square-foot Building Q.

Although students began to fill the halls and the classrooms of the new building on Aug. 21, the college opened the building to tours for community leaders on Tuesday.

Building Q hosts 36 classrooms, art studios and student collaborative spaces that are planned to serve about 60% of the classes that are offered at the college’s Rocklin campus.

“The new instructional building is an inviting space intentionally designed to enhance learning and increase student connections,” said Willy Duncan, Sierra College Superintendent/President.

Duncan said that this building is planned to serve the campus over the next 50 years.

Funding for the new building came through Measure E bond funding that also funded the campus’s first-ever parking garage, which was completed in 2021.

Sierra College has served Placer County since 1936, but it did not open its Rocklin campus until 1961 when enrollment reached 1,500.

Today the community college has locations in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley and Truckee. It offers around 125 degree and certificate programs and is one of the highest-ranked transfer to four-year universities in Northern California.