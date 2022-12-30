(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.

Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a victim trapped inside the vehicle.

After the vehicle fire was extinguished, the sixth passenger was extracted out of the vehicle, as the other five had self-evacuated from the vehicle.

The six adults were triaged and three were considered to be in critical condition, two were in moderate and one in minor.

Two patients were collected by air ambulance, with one being sent to Renown Trauma Center in Reno and the other to the UC Davis Burn Center. The remaining patients were sent to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.