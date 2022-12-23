(KTXL) — A skunk found in a Placer County backyard tested positive for rabies, according to Placer County officials.

The county said that no people were exposed to the rabid skunk, however, residents should be mindful of wild animals.

“While in this case thankfully no people were exposed, it is a good opportunity to remind folks to exercise caution around wild animals — even those that might seem friendly or in need of help,” Public Health Director Meghan Marshall said in a news release. “That goes for skunks, bats, raccoons, foxes and other wild animals as well.”

Rabies can be transferred to both people and other unvaccinated animals through a bite.

Placer County advises residents to avoid contact with wild animals and call Animal Control at (530-886-5500) if they see an animal that seems sick, disoriented or aggressive.

Placer County gave some tips for residents to protect themselves and their pets from getting rabies:

Get your pets vaccinated regularly to protect them if they are exposed to any animals with the disease

Do not handle stray, wild or dead animals

Keep pets indoors to limit the possible exposure to rabid animals

Keep dogs on a leash on walks and in fenced-in yards

Do not feed stray or wild animals

Keep garbage cans covered

According to Placer County, “once a person begins showing signs and symptoms of rabies, the disease is nearly always fatal.”

If someone is bitten by an animal they should:

Wash their bite wound with soap and water and continue washing out the wound with water for 10 to 15 minutes

Contact their healthcare provider to see if a rabies vaccination is needed

If bitten by a wild animal call 530-886-5500 to see if “the animal can be captured and tested for rabies.”