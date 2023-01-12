(KTXL) — A Granite Bay family’s former dogsitter and his girlfriend are in custody in connection with the theft of $70,000 worth of jewelry that belonged to the family, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

•Video Above: Tornado touches down in Northern California

Zachary Gillman, 32, was hired to watch the family’s pets while they were on a trip for several days, officials said.

When the family returned on Dec. 22, 2022, they found several pieces of jewelry missing.

An investigation began that eventually led to the finding of several social media posts by Gillman showing his girlfriend, Cheyenne Wheeling, 27, wearing the stolen jewelry.

Gillman was also found to have tried to pawn the stolen jewelry.

The couple was arrested and each is facing charges of first-degree burglary and grand theft, according to the sheriff’s office.