TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tahoe area has seen significant snowfall this November prompting many ski resorts to open early, but there are also many snow parks for those not wanting to ski or snowboard.

These are some of the best-ranked sledding and tubbing parks by Google Reviews in the Lake Tahoe area.

Adventure Mountain (4.4 stars)

Nebelhorn, Hwy 50 El Dorado Fwy, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Located atop echo summit with a base elevation of 7,200 feet, Adventure Mountain is the highest tubing location in the Tahoe Basin and receives the largest amount of snowfall.

Adventure Mountain offers a designated tubing area where guests can find groomed runs including a 500-foot run called “The Snake.”

The park is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Google Reviewer Yonkers Channel gave a four-star review of Adventure Mountain in February 2021 and said:

“This Saturday, Feb. 19th, the weather was about as good as you can ask for; sunny, mild temperature, little wind and had some powdered snow. We paid $55 for the entrance and for a family of 5 this was a great place to have some fun with family and friends. Get there early as the line quickly gets long at the opening. Just be careful that once the driveway to the paying entrance booth gets about 20 cars deep, you’ll be waiting on the freeway, which can be dangerous. On this day the dine in facility was closed though you can order and pickup food from the outside walk up window. We would come here again.”

Blackwood Canyon SNO-Park (4.6 stars)

Parking lot, CA-89, Tahoe City

Located on the western shore of Lake Tahoe along SR-89, Blackwood Canyon is used for snowmobiling, snowshoeing, dog sledding, cross-country skiing and snow play.

A SNO-park permit is required for Blackwood Canyon and costs $5 per day or $25 for the season.

The approximate operating season is Nov. 1 to May 30.

Kara Black gave Blackwood a five-star rating saying:

“Beautiful park. Clean, easy parking, great for snow shoeing. Had a great time. Stunning views!”

Nyack Snow Park (4.3 stars)

41965 Nyack Rd, Emigrant Gap

Nyack offers a snow play experience for all ages with a variety of hills that are gentle and fun for children and adults alike.

A $25 parking fee will be collected for each vehicle at the snow park and those who park at the Nyack Shell are in time-limited spots.

The snow parks website says they are open from “sun up to sun down.”

A five-star review from Yoliz G. says:

“Kid friendly, 2 places to park, $25 per vehicle, saw a few people cooking on gas grills but not sure if it’s allowed. The snow was somewhat fluffy (as of 01/22/22) which allowed us to build this snow man! We left it there so other could take pictures too. Overall a great place to take the family! Bring your own snow gear, bought 2 pairs of gloves at the store across the street/ shell and each was $15 more than parking!”

SnoVentures Activity Zones (4.2 stars)

1651 Olympic Valley Rd, Olympic Valley

SnoVentures offers a family fun snow day at the base of Palisades Tahoe.

Tubing costs are $42 on weekdays and $54 on weekends with sessions lasting 55 minutes and starting at the top of the hour.

There are a limited number of tickets and the final session is at 3 p.m.

Gery C. gave SnoVentures a four-star rating saying;

“Check in at SnoVentures, take your ticket to get an inner tube and proceed up the magic carpet to the top of the 4 lane track. Step over the transition from carpet to snow. Pick a lane, sit down and the attendant will give you a shove to get you on your way. Takes maybe 30 seconds to descend. No bumps, just a gentle turn to the right. Walk back to the magic carpet and repeat.”

Soda Springs Resort, Tube Town (4.1 stars)

10244 Soda Springs Rd, Soda Springs

Soda Springs Mountain Adventure offers several fun winter activities for those younger cold-weather explorers.

Offering tubing, kids skiing, Woodward Start Park and a sleigh. Tube Town is more focused on older kids and adults, according to Soda Springs’ website.

With a magic carpet lift taking tubers up to the top of the hill and 10 tubing lanes, your day in the snow will be more fun and easier than ever.

A five-star review from Teresa P. says:

“We were here just for a snow fun day. My kid loved it and I did too… we had a blast snow tubing and playing at the kids play area, it is a little pricey though. They have great customer service, place is clean (including restrooms). I can’t review on their food/snacks since we did not purchase any.”