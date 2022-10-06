PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner.

The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“If you are the rightful owner of this very special ring, know it is in safe hands and we can’t wait to get it back to you!,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.

If you are the owner of this ring call 530-889-7840 to verify the ownership.