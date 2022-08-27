PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A four car collision along State Route 89 between Truckee and Tahoe City on Friday left one person dead and two more injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, an International box truck, driven by a 43-year-old man from Vallejo was driving south on SR-89 at around 1:20 p.m. when he drifted into the northbound lane.

A black Ford Eco Sport, white Subaru Impreza and a black Subaru Outback were headed north when all three collided with the truck, according to CHP.

The Ford, driven by a 42-year-old from Tempe, Arizona and the black Outback, driven by a 42-year-old from Truckee were sideswiped by the truck, according to CHP.

CHP said that the white Impreza, driven by a 37-year-old from Olympic Valley hit the truck head-on and caused the driver of the Impreza to die from their injuries.

A passenger of the box truck and the driver of black Outback were transported to the Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee for minor injuries, according to CHP.

Currently CHP said that they do no believe drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash, but the incident is still under investigation.