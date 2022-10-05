ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident.

He was identified by Roseville Police as 27-year-old Chad Kewen Lewis of Turlock. Police said they got a call around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 about a domestic dispute. Officers then responded to a hotel near East Roseville Parkway and Taylor Road.

According to police, officers at the scene found a victim who was assaulted and had “noticeable injuries.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lewis was booked into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon: no firearm, and mayhem. According to police, he is not eligible for bail.

Lewis is a K-9 deputy with the sheriff’s office in Stanislaus County. The sheriff’s office said he was put on paid administrative leave.

“Roseville Police Department is handling the criminal investigation, and per policy, we will have no further statement regarding the internal investigation,” Sheriff Jeff Dirkse said.

Lewis is also part of a lawsuit involving an unrelated deadly shooting, as reported by The Modesto Bee. The sheriff’s office said they have no comment as it is an active lawsuit.