(FOX40.COM) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a statement Thursday condemning the Rocklin Unified School District Board of Trustees after its nearly unanimous vote this week to implement policies requiring staff to notify parents if their children request to go by another name, gender or pronouns.

“Despite our ongoing commitment to stand against any actions that target and discriminate against California’s transgender and gender-nonconforming youth, Rocklin Unified has chosen to endanger their civil rights by adopting a policy that forcibly outs them without consideration of their safety and well-being,” Bonta said in a statement.

“I have said it before and I will say it again: We will not tolerate any policy that perpetuates discrimination, harassment, or exclusion within our educational institutions,” the statement continued.

The statement also comes one day after a judge approved a temporary restraining order in San Bernardino Superior Court that nulls a requirement that Chino Valley Unified School District staff notify parents if their children are transgender or gender-nonconforming.

In a 4-1 vote, the Rocklin board approved several policy changes to its Parent Rights and Responsibilities policies after hearing several hours of comments from the public.

Several dozen protestors were outside the district offices before the meeting, including students, their parents, and supporters from LGBTQ organizations.

Bonta’s office had sent a letter to the board prior to its Wednesday night meeting, advising about the potential “infringements on students’ civil rights and educational opportunities.”

The letter outlined the lawsuit brought against the Chino Valley school board and went on to say, “I will not hesitate to take action as appropriate to vigorously protect students’ civil rights.”

Supporters of the policy changes say that measures like these intend to keep parents informed about their kids, while opponents of these policies in Rocklin say they could lead to harming children by outing them before they personally wish to do so.