FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A search for $7,500 worth of centuries-old family heirlooms in Placer County resulted in law enforcement seizing several firearms and drugs, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

When a resident of Michigan Bluff returned to what was left of their home and barn from the Mosquito Fire they discovered several family antiques and heirlooms had been stolen.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowner suspected that family members of their former renters stole the items and provided their information to law enforcement.

Deputies were able to track down the suspects to Sacramento and arrested Amanda Graham, 39, Brandon Garner, 41, Jessica Damigo, 39, James Gonzalez, 37 and Christopher Diaz, 42.

Courtesy of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office

When deputies searched the residence the suspects were located at they found the stolen property.

Deputies said they also discovered four guns, over half a pound of suspected fentanyl, an ounce-and-a-half of suspected heroin and just over an ounce of suspected meth. Three of the suspects also had outstanding warrants for their arrest in Placer County.