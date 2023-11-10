(FOX40.COM) — A man and woman were arrested in Auburn on Thursday after being found in a suspected stolen vehicle out of Rocklin, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Officers were alerted by their license plate recognition (LPR) system at around 1:22 a.m. of a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Auburn Folsom Road and Indian Hill Road.

The vehicle turned out to have been reported stolen out of Rocklin a little less than 24 hours before the traffic stop.

After searching for the vehicle, officers located it with a man and woman inside.

Both occupants were placed under arrest after K9 units with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office assisted in getting the pair out of the vehicle.

Officers searched the stolen vehicle and found counterfeit cash, multiple sets of different car keys, identification documents, several credit and debit cards belonging to different people and other suspected stolen items.

The man is facing charges of vehicle theft and has an outstanding bench warrant.

The woman is facing charges of identity theft, possession of counterfeit money, theft of access cards, having drug paraphernalia and had an outstanding bench warrant.