PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Numerous vehicle burglaries occurred in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station.

At least eight break-ins were reported at various trailheads and businesses in the area.

“As the weather changes and we start our outdoor winter activities and holiday shopping, please keep these pointers in mind to protect yourself and your property,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office said that if you are parking and see glass from a broken car window, graffiti or excessive trash it may be best to find another location to park.

“Most people sitting in their cars at trailheads are there to enjoy an outdoor adventure just like you,” the sheriff’s office continued. “However, there is the occasional person who is up to no good and will take advantage.”