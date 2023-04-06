(KTXL) — For the second time this year, Sugar Bowl Resort has extended its skiing and snowboarding season due to the massive amount of snow that has built up in the Sierra Nevada this winter and spring.

Sugar Bowl’s “Encore Weekend” will be from April 29th to April 30th on the Village Side of the resort with lift operations beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m.

The resort said that the snowpack at the mid-mountain is still 20 feet deep allowing them to keep ski runs like Mt. Lincoln Express, Nob Hill, Christmas Tree and Mt. Disney Express open during the extended weekend.

Those with midweek passes and 2023/24 season passes can ski for free during Encore Weekend. After midnight on April 14, season pass tickets will increase in price, according to the resort.

Sugar Bowl Resort is located at 629 Sugar Bowl Rd., Norden, about one-and-a-half hours from Sacramento along Interstate 80.