(FOX40.COM) — The Sugar Bowl ski resort in Norden will open Friday.

Resort operators had previously planned to open on November 24 but delayed the start of its season due to the warmer-than-anticipated weather.

In the early season, the resort will operate at least two runs and a beginner park but the operators “will look to expand terrain as conditions allow.”

According to Sugar Bowl, the resort is one of the oldest in California, having opened in 1939, and is home to the state’s first chairlift.

The resort also claims to be the model for the resort in the classic Disney cartoon short “The Art of Skiing” (1941).