(KTXL) — After allegedly stealing a truck from a Home Depot in Roseville, a suspect led deputies from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit throughout the Auburn area.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were alerted that someone had stolen a pickup from a Home Depot in Roseville who was then spotted on Interstate 80 near Lincoln Way.

The sheriff’s office said deputies then began a pursuit of the truck, however, it was ended shortly after due to the driver exceeding 100 mph and driving recklessly, which was endangering people on the road.

Deputies began working with other agencies and found that the driver had crashed into a car on I-80. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies once again spotted the suspect who had gotten out of the truck and began running across I-80 near Rollins Lake Road.

Deputies had their K-9 Sonic track the suspect and found him hiding in a wooded area.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 32-year-old Blake Cline from Foresthill. Cline was treated for injuries by medics at the scene and then taken to jail, the sheriff’s office said.