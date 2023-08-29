(FOX40.COM) — Recording artists T-Pain and Flo Rida will take the stage at The Venue at Thunder Valley later this year.

T-Pain and Flo Rida will perform at the Lincoln casino on Friday, Dec. 8.

“We are thrilled to post T-Pain and Flo Rida at The Venue on December 8th,” Thunder Valley General Manager Dawn Clayton said in a statement. “We anticipate this being an extremely fun and electric show, and we are proud to expand our entertainment footprint even further by continually adding big-name stars such as them to our incredible lineup at The Venue.”

Both Florida-born artists reached mainstream success in the 2000s with numerous hits. T-Pain, known for his use of auto-tune, had a No. 1 Billboard hit with “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” along with the singles “I’m Sprung,” and “Bartender.”

The singer also provided vocals on the Kanye West-led track “Good Life” and Jamie Foxx-led song “Blame It,” both of which won Grammys.

Along with his hit singles, T-Pain was the first winner of “The Masked Singer,” a singing competition on FOX where singers are dressed as creatures and are not identified until they’re eliminated or win.

Flo Rida’s success came in the late 2000s with the T-Pain assisted song “Low” and “Right Round,” which features singer Kesha.

The rapper’s hits also include “Good Feeling,” “Whistle,” “My House,” and “Wild Ones,” the latter of which features singer Sia.

Tickets for the concert on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

Attendees must be 21 and over to attend alone, but guests between the ages of 13 to 20 may go to the concert if accompanied at all times by an adult 21 and over, according to Thunder Valley.

Click or tap here to buy tickets.

Ticket prices range from $59.95 to $144.95.

According to Thunder Valley, Thunder Rewards Members can purchase tickets before the public at the Rewards Center Box Office at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.