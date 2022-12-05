LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — An instructor at a Tae Kwon Do studio in Lincoln was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and is accused of possessing child pornography, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives determined “through an investigation” that Zachery Wilkendorf, 25, was in possession of “numerous child pornography content.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Wilkendorf was a Tae Kwon Do instructor at a studio in Lincoln and offered at-home lessons to children,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“Based on Wilkendorf’s access to children and the child pornography in his possession, investigators are concerned there may be other victims who have yet to be identified,” the sheriff’s office said.

A search warrant was served at a residence in Lincoln on November 30, where Wilkendorf was located and arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

The Tae Kwon Do studio where Wilkendorf worked, the Lincoln Family Taekwondo Academy, issued a statement to FOX40 News shortly after the arrest was announced, saying “upon finding out from the Placer County Sheriff’s department of the accusations and the arrest, Zachery Wilkendorf was immediately terminated.”

“The Placer Sheriff’s Department has informed us that there is no indication at this time to suggest that any occurrence involved any students at the school,” the statement continued.

The studio said it had conducted a background check on the suspect, and that “we as a family and staff are disturbed, shocked and saddened by the news,” adding that the studio is cooperating with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office advised to “please call our dispatch center if you suspect your child may be a victim of Wilkendorf: (530) 886-5375.”