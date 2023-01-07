(KTXL) — Although the more than 70,000 acre Mosquito Fire reached 100% containment on Oct. 22, its burn scar still poses a hazard to those attempting to travel or recreate in the area, according to the United States Forest Service.

The USFS announced on Friday that roadways and trails in the area of the Mosquito Fire burn scar will remain closed for the entirety of 2023 due to continued dangerous conditions.

“There continue to be many hazards in the burned area requiring ongoing assessment and repair before the area can be fully reopened. Recent wet weather continues to impact roads and trails within the burn scar,” the USFS wrote in a news release.

Mosquito Ridge Road will be closed from about three miles east of its junction with Foresthill Road to about 5 miles west of the Placer County Big Tree Grove.



USFS Tahoe National Forest

The Forest Service has also closed the Western State Trail from Michigan Bluff to Last Chance Townsite. Along with the Mitchell Trail, Codfish Trail, Grouse Creek OHV Trail and the Crouse Falls Overlook Trail.