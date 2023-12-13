(FOX40.COM) — In an effort to provide greater fire mitigation around Tahoe-area communities, the Tahoe National Forest is looking for public input on the use of targeted grazing using animals in parts of the forest.

Targeted grazing uses herds of sheep or goats to conduct vegetation management by letting them consume weeds or other types of dense fuel loads.

The proposed location for the grazing will be in the Big Jack East project, which is located in Placer County, east of SR 89 south, west of Martis Valley and south of Truckee.

The forest service plans to conduct the targeted grazing across 2,012 acres in an area surrounded by private properties.

Some of the neighboring communities to the project include Sierra Meadows, Ponderosa Palisades, Martiswoods Estates and Ponderosa Ranchos.

Those wanting to provide input about the project can do so until Jan. 5, 2024.

To provide comments write to comments-pacificsouthwest-tahoe-truckee@usda.gov (with subject line BJE Targeted Grazing).