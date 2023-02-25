(KTXL) — A Tesla crashed into a Girl Scout cookie stand outside of a Walmart in Granite Bay, leaving one woman and two girls injured and the driver of the vehicle under arrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said that it received a call around 3:50 p.m. about a crash in the parking lot of a Walmart located near Douglas Boulevard and Sierra College Boulevard.

Officers that responded determined that the 2015 Tesla crashed into the Girl Scout cookie stand that was located outside of the store entrance.

A 76-year-old woman who was struck suffered major injuries, two girls ages 9 and 10 who were struck suffered moderate injuries, and all three were taken to a nearby hospital, the CHP said.

Photo courtesy of CHP Auburn.

The driver of the car was identified as Gary Benson and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said.

Benson was booked into the Placer County Jail on felony charges of driving under the influence causing injuries.