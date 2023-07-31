(KTXL) — A three vehicle collision on Sunday along State Route 65 resulted in the death of two drivers and one passenger, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn station.

The three involved vehicles were a 2007 Toyota Camry, heading southbound, a 2022 Kia Sorento and a 2021 Subaru Forester, both heading northbound.

At around 8:45 p.m., the driver of the Camry, a 53-year-old woman from Rocklin, cut across the double yellow lines into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason and collided with the Sorento and the Forester.

The driver of the Camry was killed and the driver of the Forester, a 66-year-old woman from Marysville, and one of its passenger, a 62-year-old man from Marysville, died after being transported to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

The driver of the Sorento, Karla Diaz, 29, of Yuba City was sent to Sutter Roseville Medical Center and another passenger from the Forester, a 24-year-old man from Marysville, was taken by air ambulance to Mercy San Juan Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.