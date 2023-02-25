(KTXL) — Three houses in Soda Springs were damaged early Saturday morning after a snow plow crashed into a propane tank and caused the liquified propane gas to leak and turn into vapor, according to the Truckee Fire Protection District.

At 5:17 a.m., calls came into fire crews that a propane tank between two homes was leaking after a snow plow crash. While in route crews were updated that the leaking propane was on fire.

When units arrived they evacuated residents in the nearby houses and founded that some power lines had also been knocked down.

Truckee Fire Protection District

After setting a perimeter and waiting for the gas and electric companies to arrive, first responders noticed that a home across the street from the leaking propane tank had suffered damage from an explosion and was on fire.

It was determined that the propane vapors traveled through the area and had found ignition points in nearby homes.

Once crews had extinguished the fire and mitigated the leak they found two more homes that had been damaged by the explosion.

There is no longer a threat to the area an no injuries were reported.