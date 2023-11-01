(FOX40.COM) — Thunder Valley Casino Resort is looking to hire dozens of people and will host several job fairs throughout the month of November.

The casino and resort in Lincoln is holding job fairs to fill over 100 full and part-time positions in different departments, according to a press release.

Thunder Valley is hiring for the following positions: housekeepers, housepersons, janitorial porters, emergency medical technicians, security officers, cage cashiers, table game dealers, food servers, cooks, bakers, food court attendants, bus persons, beverage servers, beverage porters and kitchen workers.

Applications are preferred to be completed upon arrival, as on-the-spot interviews will be conducted.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, but some positions require applicants to be at least 21 years old. Those who move on in the hiring process must pass a drug test and background check.

Click or tap here for the application.

Parking for the job fairs is located in Thunder Valley’s employment parking area in the FF lot, according to the casino.

What are the job fair dates?

For those who are interested in Thunder Valley’s open positions, officials from the casino said prospective candidates can visit the Thunder Valley Employment Center on the following dates for walk-in interviews:

•Friday, Nov. 3 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Security

•Saturday, Nov. 4 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.): Open job fair

•Tuesday, Nov. 7 (1 p.m. to 2 p.m.): Table games (open to experienced dealers)

•Wednesday, Nov. 8 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Food and beverage

•Tuesday, Nov. 14 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Housekeeping and internal maintenance

•Wednesday, Nov. 15 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Culinary

•Friday, Nov. 17 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Security

•Tuesday, Nov. 21 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Table games (open to experienced dealers)

•Wednesday, Nov. 22 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Food and beverage

•Tuesday, Nov. 28 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Housekeeping and internal maintenance

•Wednesday, Nov. 29 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Culinary