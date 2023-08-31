(KTXL) — Thunder Valley Casino Resort is looking to fill hundreds of jobs throughout the month of September.

The casino and resort in Lincoln is holding job fairs throughout the month for over 100 full and part-time positions in different departments, according to a press release.

Positions that Thunder Valley is hiring for include housekeepers, housepersons, janitorial porters, emergency medical technics, security officers, cage cashiers, table game dealers, food servers, cooks, bakers, food court attendants, bus persons, beverage servers, beverage porters, and kitchen workers.

What are the job fair dates?

Those who are interested in applying for one the positions above, casino officials said prospective candidates can visit the Thunder Valley Employment Center on the following dates for walk-in interviews:

•Tuesday, Sept. 5 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Housekeeping and internal maintenance

•Wednesday, Sept. 6 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Food and beverage

•Tuesday, Sept. 12 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Table games (open to experienced dealers)

•Wednesday, Sept. 13 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Culinary

•Friday, Sept. 15 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Security

•Saturday, Sept. 16 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.): Open job fair

•Tuesday, Sept. 19 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Housekeeping and international maintenance

•Wednesday, Sept. 20 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Food and beverage

•Tuesday, Sept. 26 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Table games (open to experienced dealers)

•Wednesday, Sept. 27 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Culinary

•Friday, Sept. 29 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Security

Click or tap here to fill out an application online before attending the job fairs.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, but some positions require applicants to be at least. For those who move on in the hiring process must pass a drug test and background check.

Parking for the job fairs is located in Thunder Valley’s employment parking area in the FF lot, according to the casino.