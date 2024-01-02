(FOX40.COM) — Thunder Valley Casino Resort is looking fill over 100 positions at the start of 2024.

The casino and resort in Lincoln is hosting several job fairs throughout January for tons of full and part-time positions in different departments, according to the a press release.

Thunder Valley is hiring for the following positions:

•Housekeepers

•Housepersons

•Janitorial porters

•Emgerency medical techicians

•Security officers

•Cage cashiers

•Table games dealers

•Food servers

•Cooks

•Food court attendants

•Bus persons

•Beverage servers

•Beverage porters

•Kitchen workers

For those interested in the open positions, Thunder Valley said prospective candidates can visit the Thunder Valley Employment Center on the following dates for walk-in interviews:

•Saturday, Jan. 6 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.): Open job fair

•Tuesday, Jan. 9 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Housekeeping and international maintenance

•Wednesday, Jan. 10 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Food and beverage

•Thursday, Jan. 12 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Security

•Tuesday, Jan. 16 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Table games (Open to experience dealers)

•Wednesday, Jan. 17 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Culinary

•Tuesday, Jan. 23 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Housekeeping and internal maintenance

•Wednesday, Jan. 24 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Food and beverage

•Tuesday, Jan. 30 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Table games (open to experience dealers)

•Wednesday, Jan. 31 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Culinary

Officials from Thunder Valley said online applications are preferred to be complete upon arrival, as on-the-spot interviews will be conducted.

Click or tap here to apply.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, but some positions will require applicants to be at least 21 years old. Those who move on in the hiring process must pass a drug test and background check.