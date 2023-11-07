(FOX40.COM) — A Granite Bay resident whose Apple laptop and bag were stolen out of their car was able to help deputies track its location and aid in the arrest of the suspects in this and other thefts, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said in a social media post on Tuesday that the resident reported their laptop stolen out of their car and through the use of tracking software located it at an address in Orangevale.

Deputies from both Placer County and Sacramento County detained two older teen suspects, along with the laptop and other property.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said that the investigation led them to identify four other individuals victimized by the suspects.

The agency reminded the public to lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables in them.