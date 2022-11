PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident.

CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above the “twisted” cab needed to be shut down in order for the vehicle to be recovered.

According to CHP, the driver took Norton Grade Road to avoid getting caught in traffic on Interstate 80 from an earlier collision.