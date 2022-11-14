PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man trespassing at a home earlier this month stole a child’s toy gun and opened a package of turkey, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of trespassing at a residence on November 3 around 5 p.m. on King Road. Upon arrival, deputies were told by the homeowner that she saw a man exiting her garage with her son’s toy gun as she pulled up to her home.

The sheriff’s office said that rather than enter her home, the woman drove away where she again saw the suspect walking down the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies located the suspect thanks to a witness reporting a “suspicious male’ walking down Stagecoach Trail.

The suspect, a 53-year-old Auburn man, was arrested for burglary.

The sheriff’s office said the man had also opened a package of turkey that was in a refrigerator which he left, along with a knife, on the ground.